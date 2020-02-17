 Skip to main content

Golf

Hall of Fame golfer Mickey Wright dies at 85

The Associated Press
Mickey Wright in action at the Toronto Golf Club. Hall of Fame golfer Wright, who won 82 LPGA tournaments including 13 majors, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, of a heart attack, her attorney said. Wright was 85.

The Associated Press

Hall of Fame golfer Mickey Wright, who won 82 LPGA tournaments including 13 majors, died Monday of a heart attack, her lawyer said. Wright was 85.

Lawyer Sonia Pawluc said Wright had been hospitalized in Florida for the last few weeks after being injured in a fall.

Wright joined the fledgling LPGA in 1955 and her 82 wins place her second on the all-time list behind Kathy Whitworth, who won 88. She retired from the tour in 1969 because of foot issues. She was The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year in both 1963 and 1964.

