Hannah Green takes a big early lead at Women's PGA Championship

Hannah Green takes a big early lead at Women’s PGA Championship

Doug Ferguson
CHASKA, Minn.
The Associated Press
Hannah Green hits off the 10th tee during the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on June 21, 2019, in Chaska, Minn.

Charlie Neibergall/The Associated Press

Hannah Green of Australia twice escaped trouble with par saves and shot 3-under 69, setting a daunting target at Hazeltine National with an early four-shot lead at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Green thought luck was on her side when she holed a short-sided bunker shot for birdie near the end of her opening round.

Friday was even better. She holed a flop shot on No. 12 after hitting into the water to save par, and then got up-and-down from inside the hazard line on the 16th hole for another unlikely par.

She was at 7-under 137, four shots ahead of defending champion Sung Hyun Park (71) among those who played early under a cloud cover.

Nelly Korda was five shots behind after a 70.

