Henderson, Conners, Sharp, Hughes to tee off for Canada in Tokyo

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Golf

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Henderson, Conners, Sharp, Hughes to tee off for Canada in Tokyo

OAKVILLE, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp have been named to Canada’s Olympic golf team for a second time.

Golf Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee announced Canada’s team for the Tokyo Games on Tuesday.

Henderson, of Smiths Falls, Ont., and Hamilton’s Sharp represented Canada at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in the first Olympic golf tournament since 1904.

Story continues below advertisement

Henderson finished in a tie for seventh in the women’s individual competition, while Sharp was 30th.

Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont. and Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., will represent Canada in men’s competition in Tokyo.

Henderson is a 10-time winner on the LPGA Tour and is currently the seventh ranked golfer in the world.

The 23-year-old and former world No. 1 holds the record for most professional golf wins by a Canadian and has earned 59 career top-10 finishes since joining the LPGA Tour in 2015.

“I am honoured and proud to be a part of Team Canada this summer,” Henderson said in a statement “I love representing my country and feeling all of the support of family, friends and Canadian golf fans back home.”

Sharp qualified for her second Olympic Games as the 136th ranked player in the world. The 40-year-old has earned 14 career top-10 finishes since joining the LPGA Tour in 2005.

Conners is the 37th-ranked golfer in the world. The 29-year-old joined the PGA Tour in 2018 and has earned 13 career top-10 finishes including a victory at the 2019 Valero Texas Open.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is something that I’ve thought about for a long time — I’ve worked hard toward qualifying for one of the spots, and I’m just so proud to be part of Team Canada this summer in Tokyo,” said Conners, who finished tied for eighth at The Masters earlier this season.

Hughes, ranked 65th in the world joins his former Kent State college teammate Conners as an Olympic rookie. The 30-year-old Hughes joined the PGA Tour in 2017 and has 12 career top 10s including a victory at the 2017 RSM Classic.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic golf competition will take place on the East Course of the Kasumigaseki Country Club. The men’s event will be contested July 29 to Aug. 1, while the women will compete Aug. 4 -7.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies