 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Golf

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Henderson one shot back of pack at LPGA tournament

GALLOWAY, N.J.
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England makes a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer on the Bay Course at Seaview Golf Club on Oct. 1, 2021 in Galloway, New Jersey.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

So Yeon Ryu finally quit thinking about her swing and thought only about scoring just in time to birdie the last three holes for a six-under 65 and a share of the lead with Jodi Ewart Shadoff in the ShopRite LPGA on Friday.

Scoring was so low on the Bay Course of Seaview that 20 players shot 67 or better.

Ewart Shadoff, who has missed the cut in her past eight LPGA Tour events, birdied the par-five 18th to join Ryu in the lead.

Story continues below advertisement

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., Jin Young Ko, the world’s No. 2 player, Inbee Park and Solheim Cup star Matilda Castren of Finland were among those one shot behind at 66.

U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso birdied four of her last seven holes to join the chase. She was among those at 67.

Getting off to a quick start is important at the ShopRite LPGA because it’s a 54-hole event.

Ryu, a two-time major champion and former No. 1 player in women’s golf, didn’t get off to the fastest start. She began on No. 10 and was only one under through 12 holes when she made eagle on the par-five third hole.

The South Korean player said she has been working on her downswing to keep it from coming too far inside. It seemed that’s all she could think about at times.

“Sometimes I’m too addicted to golf swing,” Ryu said. “I really try hard to just think about how I’m going to play instead of just how I’m swinging. So I think that’s the thing I really struggle on the golf course and that’s the focus on the golf course.

“I just only realize it just five holes to go,” she said. “So I just told myself, ‘So Yeon, let’s just focus on how I’m playing instead of swing.’ I think that one really help me out.”

Story continues below advertisement

The only time Ewart Shadoff played all four rounds since early June, she still didn’t get paid. Playing for Britain in the Olympics against a 60-player field, she tied for 40th.

“This year hasn’t been the greatest for me, and I’ve been working on a lot breathing just to settle me down. Just saying in my routine today was really important,” she said.

She also has been putting in extra time on the green, and saw that pay off. Ewart Shadoff decided to switch from cross-handed to what she described as a “Tommy Fleetwood claw pencil grip.” It seemed to work, at least for the opening round.

Lexi Thompson, who hasn’t won since the ShopRite LPGA two years ago, opened with a 68.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies