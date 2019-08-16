 Skip to main content

Golf Hideki Matsuyama blisters Medinah with record 63 for second-round BMW Championship lead

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Hideki Matsuyama blisters Medinah with record 63 for second-round BMW Championship lead

MEDINAH, Ill.
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Hideki Matsuyama rode a hot putter to a record score at Medinah, making five birdie putts from 15 feet or longer for a nine-under 63 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship.

He also took a big step toward keeping alive his streak of playing the Tour Championship every year since he turned pro.

Matsuyama started and ended his round with a 30-foot birdie putt, the last one giving him the 36-hole lead over Patrick Cantlay (67) and Tony Finau (66). Justin Thomas recovered from three bogeys for a 69 and was two shots behind.

Story continues below advertisement

Tiger Woods made back-to-back bogeys late in his round just when he was getting some momentum. He had to settle for a 71 and was 10 shots behind.

Canada’s Adam Hadwin, who shot a second-round 68, is sitting three back, in a tie for fifth with five others.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter