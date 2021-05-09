 Skip to main content
Home favourite Ariya Jutanugarn shoots 63 to win LPGA Thailand

Lerpong Amsa-Ngiam
PATTAYA, Thailand
The Associated Press
Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn celebrates with the trophy after winning the Honda LPGA Thailand golf tournament at the Siam Country Club in Pattaya on May 9, 2021.

Ariya Jutanugarn shot a 9-under-par 63 in the final round to win the LPGA Thailand by one stroke on Sunday and become the first home winner of the tournament in 14 years.

Jutanugarn’s overall total of 22 under 266 just edged out her fellow Thai Atthaya Thitikul, 18, who missed a four-foot birdie putt at the last to force a playoff.

Jutanugarn’s unblemished round included nine birdies and went some way to making up for her collapse in 2013 when she blew a two-shot lead on the 18th hole with a triple bogey that handed victory to South Korea’s Inbee Park.

“This means the world to me. Since 2013, it’s been one of my biggest dreams to win in Thailand. I’d like to thank the fans for always believing in me. This win is for all of you,” said Jutanugarn, who has been playing at the Siam Country Club since 2007 when she was just 11.

Thitikul, who held the tournament lead from the sixth hole until she made a bogey on the 17th, had to be content with second place, her best finish on the LPGA Tour.

“This is like my new experience coming so pretty close to winning. I already gave my best in the last putt. I’m already proud of myself. It’s beyond expectations to finish second in my first LPGA event as a pro,” she said.

Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit, the leader after three rounds, shot a final-round 70 to finish in joint-third with American Angel Yin (66) and the South Korean duo of three-time champion Amy Yang (64) and So Yeon Ryu.

