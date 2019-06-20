 Skip to main content

Golf Hyo Joo Kim takes early lead at Women’s PGA Championship

Doug Ferguson
CHASKA, Minn.
The Associated Press
Hyo Joo Kim hits her tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club.

Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Hyo Joo Kim handled a long, tough Hazeltine with only one bogey for a 3-under 69 and a one-shot lead among the early starters at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Michelle Wie struggled to handle the pain. Icing her right wrist throughout the round, Wie shot 84 and then started crying when she wondered aloud how much time she had left.

Kim birdied three of the par 5s – most of them were unreachable in two shots – and dropped her only shot at the par-4 10th.

She was one shot ahead of Ariya Jutanugarn and Annie Park. Hazeltine is so long that Jutanugarn, one of biggest hitters on the LPGA Tour, put driver in the bag for the first time all year and even hit it twice.

