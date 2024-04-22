International Team captain Mike Weir names assistants for upcoming Presidents Cup in Montreal

Captain Mike Weir named Ernie Els, Trevor Immelman, Geoff Ogilvy and Camilo Villegas as his assistants on the International Team for the upcoming Presidents Cup.

The best-on-best men’s golf tournament will be played at Royal Montreal Golf Club starting Sept. 24.

Els, a 19-time PGA TOUR winner, has appeared in eight Presidents Cups (1996, 1998, 2000, 2003, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013) and holds the record for most matches won by an International Team player (20).

He was captain in 2019, leading the Internationals to their biggest lead in Presidents Cup history before falling to a Tiger Woods-led U.S. Team, 16-14, at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia.

Immelman was the International Team’s captain in 2022. He competed in 2005 and 2007.

Ogilvy returns to the Presidents Cup for a fourth time in the role of a captain’s assistant (2017, 2019, 2022).

Villegas, 42, will return in 2024 after making his debut as a captain’s assistant in 2022 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.