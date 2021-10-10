 Skip to main content
Golf

Jin Young Ko gets wire-to-wire LPGA win at Founders and ties Annika record

WEST CALDWELL, N.J.
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Jin Young Ko hits from the second tee during the final round of the Cognizant Founders Cup on Oct.10, in West Caldwell, N.J.

The Associated Press

Jin Young Ko finished off a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the Cognizant Founders Cup with her 14th consecutive round in the 60s that matched a 16-year record held by Annika Sorenstam.

Even in a steady rain at Mountain Ridge, the 26-year-old South Korean star made it look easy. She closed with a five-under 66 for a four-shot victory over Caroline Masson of Germany.

Ko started the final round with a four-shot lead and no one got closer than three all day.

Story continues below advertisement

It was her 14th consecutive round in the 60s dating to a 69 in the final round of the Evian Championship. That ties the mark Sorenstam set in the middle of her 10-win season in 2005.

Sorenstam won three of four tournaments during that stretch of 14 straight rounds in the 60s, including a major, and was runner-up in another. Ko won twice and was runner-up and tied for sixth in the others during her streak.

Ko joined Nelly Korda as the only three-time winners on the LPGA Tour this season, and she became the fifth South Korean with at least 10 victories, still well short of the record 25 held by pioneer Se Ri Pak.

Elizabeth Szokol closed with a 69 and finished alone in third, seven shots behind. Jeongeun Lee6 (67) and U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso (70) tied for fourth.

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., shot a final-round 71 to finish at six under, in a tie for 13th.

