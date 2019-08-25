 Skip to main content

Golf Jin Young Ko, Nicole Broch Larsen tied for lead at CP Women’s Open

Aurora, Ontario
The Associated Press
Jin Young Ko of Korea hits her tee shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the CP Women's Open at Magna Golf Club on August 24, 2019 in Aurora, Canada.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to grab a share of the lead heading into the final round of the CP Women’s Open.

Ko is tied with Nicole Broch Larsen at 18 under at Magna Golf Club. Defending champion Brooke Henderson of Canada is another two shots back in third.

Ko, winner of two major championships this year, is seeking her fourth win overall. The last LPGA player to win four times in a season was Lydia Ko in 2016.

Henderson also shot a 65 in the third round, matching Ko for low round of the day. Broch Larsen posted her third straight 66.

Broch Larsen, of Denmark, is winless in three seasons on the LPGA Tour and came in 89th in the season points standings. She held the 54-hole lead at the 2017 CP Women’s Open and finished tied for third.

