Jin Young Ko wins rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic

WEST LINN, Ore.
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Jin Young Ko poses with the trophy after winning the Cambia Portland Classic, at the Oregon Golf Club, in Portland, Ore., on Sept. 19.

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Jin Young Ko won the rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic on Sunday for her second victory in her last three LPGA Tour starts.

Making her first start since the Tokyo Olympics, the second-round South Korean player closed with a bogey-free 3-under 69 at Oregon Golf Club for a four-stroke victory over Jeongeun Lee and Su Oh. Ko finished at 11-under 205.

Play was washed out Saturday because of rain and the event was cut from 72 to 54 holes. Ko took the lead Friday with a 67.

“I really wanted to play yesterday, but we couldn’t play,” Ko said. “I tried to make a no bogey-free round today, but I made it. I had a lot of missed shots and I had a lot of missed chipping or something, so I had to make great par saves, but I made it.

She took a break after the Olympics, skipping the major Women’s British Open.

“I spent a great time in Korea after the Olympics, maybe over six or seven weeks,” Ko said. “I had a lot of practice with my same coach and I had a lot of workouts, three times or four times each week.”

Ko also won the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas in early July. The two-time major champion has nine LPGA Tour victories.

Lee and Oh each shot 69. Perrine Delacour was fourth at 5 under after a 69. Patty Tavatanakit (69) was 4 under with Esther Henseleit (70) and Carlota Ciganda (73).

Gemma Dryburgh, a stroke behind Ko entering the round, had a 76 to drop into a tie for eighth at 3 under.

The tournament was shifted from Edgewater Country Club to Oregon Golf Club in June because of safety concerns about a homeless encampment bordering Edgewater.

“This course was really amazing – fairways and greens are really perfect,” Ko said.

