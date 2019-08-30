 Skip to main content

Jin Young Ko's 114-hole bogey-free streak finally ends in Portland

Jin Young Ko’s 114-hole bogey-free streak finally ends in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore.
The Associated Press
Jin Young Ko of Korea hits a shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the LPGA Cambia Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club on Aug. 29, 2019 in Portland.

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko finally made a bogey, ending a record run of 114 consecutive holes without dropping a shot, and finished with a 4-under 68 Thursday in the opening round of the Portland Classic, four shots off the lead.

Mi Jung Hur and Hannah Green each shot 8-under 64 to share the lead. Jane Park and 18-year-old Monday qualifier Yealimi Noh were one shot back.

Ko, who went bogey-free over 72 holes and shot 26 under to win the CP Women’s Open by five shots last week, began with four straight pars before an eagle and two birdies at Columbia Edgewater. She missed a 3-foot par putt on the par-4 ninth hole, her only blemish of the day.

“I did 114 holes and then done. It’s cool,” Ko said. “So I want to do again, 115 holes bogey-free round hopefully. But yeah, I’m free.”

The South Korean, a four-time winner this year including two major championships, had not made a bogey since early in the third round of the Women’s British Open, where she finished third. Her streak eclipsed Tiger Woods’ PGA Tour record of 110 bogey-free holes, set in 2000. It’s also the longest known bogey-free streak in LPGA Tour history.

Ko was proud of her achievement, but the run was wearing on her.

“I can focus more on my shot and don’t even think about, oh, bogey, bogey, no,” she said. “Now I can more focus for tomorrow.”

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., a two-time champion at the event, and Hamilton’s Alena Sharp opened with 5-under 67s., Anne-Catherine Tanguay of Quebec City is 2 under while Brittany Marchand of Orangeville, Ont., opened with a 1-over 73.

Defending champion Marina Alex was at 2 under.

Juli Inkster, captain of the U.S. Solheim Cup team, is playing for the 31st time in the 72-hole tournament that started in 1972 and is the tour’s longest running non-major event. Inskster, who won in Portland in 1992, shot 75.

Joanna Klatten made a hole-in-one on the 167-yard 13th hole.

