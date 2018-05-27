 Skip to main content

Justin Rose finishes at 20 under to come out on top at Fort Worth Invitational

FORT WORTH, TEX.
The Associated Press

Justin Rose closed with a six-under 64 on Sunday to finish at 20 under at Colonial for a three-stroke victory over defending U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka in the Fort Worth Invitational.

It was the ninth career PGA Tour victory for Rose, the 37-year-old Englishman and No. 5 player in the world who also won his 2017-18 season debut in October at the HSBC Champions in Shanghai. He is the fifth player with multiple wins this season. Rose got nearly US$1.3-million and a plaid jacket for winning at Hogan’s Alley.

Koepka shot 63, but had started the day four strokes behind Rose in the final group. Emiliano Grillo had a 64 to finish third at 16 under.

While Rose missed matching Zach Johnson’s 2010 tournament scoring record of 259 because of bogey on the 72nd hole, first-round leader Kevin Na matched the course record with a closing 61 and finished fourth at 14 under.

The top Canadian was Corey Conners, who shot a final-round 69 to finish in a tie for eighth. Countryman Ben Silverman, with a final-round 65, was a stroke back in a tie for 11th.

Birdie on 18 gives Lee a victory on her birthday

ANN ARBOR, MICH. − Minjee Lee birdied the 18th hole on Sunday for a one-stroke victory over In-Kyung Kim at the LPGA Volvik Championship.

Lee, who turned 22 on Sunday, three-putted for a bogey on No. 17, dropping into a tie with Kim, who finished her round around the same time. So Lee needed a birdie to win on 18, a reachable par five. Her second shot landed a few feet to the right of the green, and she calmly chipped to about three feet

She made the putt to finish at four-under 68 and 16 under for the tournament. It was the Australian standout’s fourth career victory and first since 2016.

Kim (67) shot a 32 on the back nine and birdied No. 18, but it wasn’t enough to force a playoff at Travis Pointe Country Club.

The top Canadian was Maude-Aimee Leblanc, who finished in a tie for 24th.

England’s Paul Broadhurst shoots 63 to win Senior PGA

ENTON HARBOR, MICH. − Paul Broadhurst shot an eight-under 63 on Sunday to win the Senior PGA Championship by four strokes and match the best 72-hole score in tournament history.

The 52-year-old Englishman finished at 19-under 265 at Harbor Shores for his second senior major victory. The 63 was the best fourth-round score by a winner. Rocco Mediate also shot 19 under at Harbor Shores in 2016.

