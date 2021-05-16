K.H. Lee gets first PGA Tour win to seal final PGA Championship spot

K.H. Lee was more than happy to play through a steady downpour in the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson, and didn’t mind waiting out a weather delay of more than two hours on Sunday.

The reward was the final spot next week in the PGA Championship.

Lee earned his first PGA Tour victory and the chance to compete on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, becoming the second consecutive Nelson winner from South Korea by finishing at 25-under, three ahead of third-round leader Sam Burns.

Heavy rain fell most of the back nine for the leaders, with puddles showing up on greens over the final holes and one ball in the fairway stuck in the middle of a fast-moving stream. The players slogged through the deluge before lightning forced a delay.

Most of the standing water was gone when play resumed two hours and 23 minutes later. Lee missed a par putt on No. 16 to cut his lead to two, but answered with two birdies. The sun came out just as Lee was finishing his six-under 66.

Burns struggled to a 71 to finish at 22-under, a shot ahead of 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, Daniel Berger, Patton Kizzire and Scott Stallings. Troy Merritt and Joseph Bramlett finished two more back at 19-under.

The top Canadian was Roger Sloan of Merritt, B.C., who shot a final-round 72 to finish at 13-under in a tie for 34th. Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont., shot a final-round 68 to finish at 11-under in a tie for 47th.