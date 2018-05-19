Kingsmill Championship reduced to 54 holes due to heavy rain

Heavy rain has forced postponement of play at the Kingsmill Championship on Saturday, and the tournament has been reduced to 54 holes.
Sixty players failed to finish the second round. They will do that beginning at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. After that, the field will be cut and tee off on the first and 10th holes at 10:30 a.m.
In Gee Chun leads among players who have finished two rounds. She is at 11 under, with Austin Ernst and Nasa Hataoka one shot back.
