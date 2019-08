Open this photo in gallery Jin Young Ko hits her tee shot on the 3rd hole during the final round of the CP Women's Open at Magna Golf Club on Aug. 25, 2019 in Aurora, Ont. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko is the winner of the CP Women’s Open.

The South Korean closed with a 64 for a 26-under-par 262 total, five shots better than Denmark’s Nicole Broch Larsen.

Canada’s Brooke Henderson finished seven shots off the lead in a tie for third place with American Lizette Salas.

Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., won the tournament last year in Regina.

More coming.