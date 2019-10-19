 Skip to main content

Golf

Korda takes 1-shot lead in Shanghai, while Brooke Henderson drops to third place

Shanghai
The Associated Press
Brooke M. Henderson lines up a putt during the third round of the Shanghai LPGA golf tournament in Shanghai on Ocotber 19, 2019.

STR/AFP/Getty Images

Canada’s Brooke Henderson dropped into third place after three rounds at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

The Smiths Falls, Ont., native and second-round leader shot a 1-over 73 on Saturday to fall five shots off the lead.

Jessica Korda shot a 6-under 66 in the third round, with eight birdies and two bogeys, to take a one-shot lead over defending champion Danielle Kang.

“I’ve been struggling a little bit with my swing, so I’ve been working on it every day. It’s slowly starting to kind of take its groove,” the 26-year-old American said. “And then just making some putts.”

Korda, who has a 15-under total of 201, is making her first start since the Solheim Cup, where she went 3-0-1 last month in Scotland in the United States’ loss to Europe. She has three LPGA Tour victories in Asia.

Henderson, a two-time winner this season, fell behind early but recovered with an eagle on the par-4 10th. Henderson had a double bogey on the 18th.

Henderson opened with a 69 on Thursday, then shot a tournament-record 8-under 64 in the second round on Friday — including a hole-in-one — to jump into the lead.

Kang is in second place after a 66 at Qizhong Garden in the first of four straight events in Asia. The American had bogeys on her first two holes to fall behind by four strokes, but played bogey-free golf the rest of the way, including six birdies and an eagle on the par-5 17th.

Nasa Hataoka and Kristen Gillman were tied for fourth at 9 under, followed by Sei Young Kim and Angel Yin at 8 under.

Hamilton’s Alena Sharp (71) was tied for 26th at 1 under.

