Golf Lee6 takes 1-shot lead after 2nd round of ShopRite Classic

Galloway, New Jersey
The Associated Press
Jeongeun Lee6 of the Republic of Korea hits her second shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer on the Bay Course at Seaview on June 8, 2019 in Galloway, New Jersey.

Jeongeun Lee6 made a 4-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole Saturday to grab a one-stroke lead after two rounds of the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Lee6 shot a 2-under 69 and completed 36 holes over the Bay Course at Seaview at 10-under 132. She will enter Sunday’s final round for the $262,500 first-prize check seeking to become only the fifth player in LPGA history to win the U.S. Women’s Open and the following tournament in back-to-back weeks.

Louise Suggs (1952), Jane Geddes (1986), Se Ri Pak (1998) and Meg Mallon (2004) are the others to have accomplished the feat.

Mariah Stackhouse, who contended at this event last year and finished in a tie for seventh, shot a 67 and held second place with a 133 total in her quest to become the first African-American woman to win an LPGA Tour event.

Lexi Thompson four-putted No. 1, her 10th hole of the round, for a double bogey but recovered with an eagle and two birdies for a 70 that put her into a three-way tie for third at 134 with Ally McDonald (67) and Nanna Koerstz Madsen (68).

Sei Young Kim, seventh on the LPGA money list, and Sandra Gal each shot a 68 and Yu Liu had a 69 to tie for fifth at 135. Marina Alex, who is from Wayne, New Jersey, posted the low round of the day — a 66 — and was part of a group of four 136.

Scores among the 72 players who teed off in the morning were lower after the wind kicked up around noon and blew steadily at around 20 miles an hour. Among the top 12, only Thompson, Koerstz Madsen and Liu began their rounds in the afternoon.

Lee6, who shared the 18-hole lead with Pornanong Phatlum, was 1-over for her round after a bogey at the par-4 15th. But she finished strong, holing a 17-foot putt at the short par-3 17th for her fourth birdie of the day, and knocking a 6-iron from 185 yards out to set up her short eagle putt at 18.

In her two rounds, she has two eagles, 13 birdies and seven bogeys.

Phatlum followed her 63 on Friday with a 77 Saturday that she closed out with an eagle at 18. Defending champion Annie Park missed the cut of even-par 142, coming in with a 74 for 143.

