Nelly Korda walks on the ninth green during the first round of the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club on Nov. 18, 2021 in Naples, Florida.Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

On a course she didn’t expect, Nelly Korda delivered the round she needed with a six-under 66 that left her two shots out of the lead Thursday and gave her a good start toward winning LPGA Tour player of the year.

The US$1.5-million prize for winning the CME Group Tour Championship is in range, too.

Former U.S. Women’s Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 didn’t make a birdie on rain-softened Tiburon Golf Club until the sixth hole, and then she didn’t stop. She finished with three-straight birdies for an eight-under 64.

Lee6 had a one-shot lead over four players, including past Tiburon winner Sei Young Kim. Scoring was so low that 18 players were at 67 or better.

The 60 players who qualified for the season finale have the same chance to win the US$1.5-million prize, the largest in women’s golf, regardless of their standing in the Race to CME Globe.

The more compelling race is the points-based award for LPGA player of the year, which is down to Korda and Jin Young Ko, each with four victories. Korda has a 10-point lead, meaning Ko would have to be runner-up to have a chance.

Jeongeun Lee6 of South Korea reacts on the 18th hole during the first round of the CME Group Tour Championship.Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The South Korean star has some catching up to do after a 69 left her in a tie for 25th, especially with Korda looking as sharp as she has for so much of the year.

Hannah Green of Australia, who already picked up US$1-million this week for winning the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge bonus program, took a step toward even more cash by joining Korda in the group at 66, along with U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso.

Ko and Korda played in the final group, based on Race to CME Globe standings, and the South Korean star got off to a slow start. Her wedge to a back pin on the par-five opening hole was too strong and went over the back, she putted up the slope and badly missed a four-foot par putt. She rallied with two birdies on her last three holes.

Korda also started somewhat slowly considering the conditions, opening with a seven-foot birdie putt on the par five and then settling for medium-length chances even with short irons.

Korda finally joined in with birdies with a shot into seven feet for birdie on No. 9, and then a wedge to four feet pin-high on No. 10 and another wedge to eight feet behind the hole on the 11th.

But then, it was like that for everyone.

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., shot an opening 71, one under, to sit in a tie for 44th.

Mina Harigae chipped in for eagle on the par-five 17th and then nearly made a hole-in-one on the par-three eighth toward the end of her round. She was in the group at 65, along with Céline Boutier and Jennifer Kupcho.

Lexi Thompson, coming off bogey-bogey finish that led to a playoff loss, looked better over the short putts and closed with two birdies in her last three holes for a 67.

Only five of the 60 players at Tiburon shot over par.