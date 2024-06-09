Linnea Strom wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, shooting 11-under 60 to overcome 7-stroke deficit

Open this photo in gallery: Linnea Strom of Sweden receives the trophy after winning the ShopRite LPGA Classic on June 9, in Galloway, N.J.Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Linnea Strom shot a tournament-record 11-under 60 on Sunday to overcome a seven-stroke disadvantage and win the ShopRite LPGA Classic by a shot for her first LPGA Tour title. After making the cut on the number Saturday, Strom teed off at 8:20 a.m. – 3 hours 40 minutes before the final group – on the Bay Course at Seaview Resort. Strom had the lowest final-round score by a winner in LPGA Tour history and matched the second-lowest score overall. Annika Sorenstam set the record with a 59 in the second round of the 2001 Standard Register PING. Strom started the day tied for 52nd for by far the biggest comeback by position on the tour since 1984. Megan Khang and Ayaka Furue of Japan tied for second. Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., shot a final-round 68 to finish at six under in a tie for 27th. Alena Sharp of Hamilton shot a 75 and finished three under, in a tie for 52nd.

In Humble, Tex., Carlos Ortiz won LIV Golf Houston on Sunday for his first victory on the Saudi-funded league and second big win in the Houston area. Ortiz closed with a five-under 67 to beat Adrian Meronk by a stroke.

In Helsingborg, Sweden, Linn Grant of Sweden chipped in for birdie on the final hole Sunday to repeat her landmark feat by winning the Scandinavian Mixed. She closed with a seven-under 65 for a one-shot victory over Sebastian Soderberg and Calum Hill.