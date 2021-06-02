LPGA Tour’s CP Women’s Open cancelled for second year in a row

The LPGA Tour’s lone Canadian stop will not take place for the second year in a row because of border restrictions and logistical challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Golf Canada announced Wednesday the CP Women’s Open, scheduled for Vancouver’s Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club Aug. 23-29, has been cancelled.

The organization also cancelled the PGA Tour’s RBC Canadian Open, scheduled for June in Toronto, for the second year in a row earlier this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Golf Canada says Shaughnessy has been awarded the event for 2023.

Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club previously was announced as the 2022 host.

CP also announced Wednesday it has extended its title sponsorship of the event for another year, taking it through 2024.

“Together with CP, the LPGA Tour, and our friends at Shaughnessy, we share in the deep disappointment of the players, volunteers, partners, and golf fans with the cancellation of the 2021 CP Women’s Open,” Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum said in a statement.

“Even with our extensive health and safety plan, we continued to face a number of significant logistical challenges that led to this unfortunate decision for a second year.”

The CP Women’s Open joins Formula One’s Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal and the Honda Indy Toronto as major annual Canadian summer sports events to be cancelled two years in a row.

The National Bank Open tennis tournaments in Toronto and Montreal in August have not been cancelled, but organizers say they are looking at American venues to host the events if they can’t be held in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The CP Women’s Open has been held annually in Canada under different names since 1973.

Canadian Jocelyne Bourassa won the inaugural event and Brooke Henderson became the second player from Canada to win the tournament in 2018.