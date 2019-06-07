 Skip to main content

Mackenzie Hughes finishes second round of Canadian Open near the lead

Mackenzie Hughes finishes second round of Canadian Open near the lead

ANCASTER, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Mackenzie Hughes hits a drive off the seventh tee during the second round of the Canadian Open in Ancaster, Ont., on , June 7, 2019.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Local favourite Mackenzie Hughes has posted his second straight solid score at the RBC Canadian Open.

The native of nearby Dundas, Ont., shot a 4-under 66 for the second day in a row on Friday and was in the top five toward the end of the morning wave at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

Hughes drained an eight-foot birdie on No. 18 to finish his bogey-free second round at Canada’s lone PGA Tour event.

Five Canadians – Hughes, Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., Drew Nesbitt of Shanty Bay, Ont., and David Hearn of Brantford, Ont. – entered the second round within three shots of leader Keegan Bradley.

No Canadian has won the national open since Pat Fletcher in 1954.

