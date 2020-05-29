 Skip to main content
Mackenzie Tour cancels 2020 season because of COVID-19 restrictions

The Canadian Press
The Mackenzie Tour, Canada’s men’s professional golf circuit, has cancelled its season.

A stepping stone to the top-tier PGA Tour, the Mackenzie Tour had to end its 2020 season before it even began because of border restrictions, mandatory quarantines for those entering Canada and gathering restrictions in all provinces because of COVID-19.

The 2020 season was set to be the Mackenzie Tour’s eighth, with 13 scheduled tournaments — the most in the third-tier circuit’s history.

“We had built a lot of momentum coming into this season, and we were excited to continue making a positive impact in the communities where we play, while also providing opportunities for our players to progress to the PGA Tour,” said executive director Scott Pritchard. “Our commitment to our tournaments and their local communities, as well as our players, is unwavering, and we’re going to use this time to come back stronger in 2021.”

Players had already been informed of how a potential cancellation would affect them for the 2021 season. Status for prior members will be based on Order of Merit results from the 2019 season, with the top-60 players exempt.

Meanwhile, players who earned status at the three completed 2020 qualifying tournaments will retain status for the 2021 season, and qualifying tournament entrants yet to compete will be guaranteed spots at a 2021 qualifying site.

