Matilda Castren wins first LPGA title at Lake Merced

The Associated Press
Matilda Castren became the first Finnish winner in LPGA Tour history Sunday in the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, pulling away on the front-nine at foggy Lake Merced and holding off Min Lee by two strokes.

Two strokes behind Lee entering the final day of the tour’s two-week run on the San Francisco Peninsula, Castren birdied the first three holes, eagled the par-5 fifth and birdied the par-5 ninth for a front-nine 30.

Castren followed with eight straight pars and holed a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th for a 7-under 65. The 26-year-old former Florida State player finished at 14-under 274 after tying for 30th last week in the U.S. Women’s Open at nearby Olympic Club.

Lee finished with a 69. She cut Castren’s lead to one with a birdie on the par-5 15th, but dropped a stroke with a two-putt bogey on the par-3 17th.

Lee missed a chance to became the first player to follow a Symetra Tour victory with an LPGA Tour win in her next start. The 26-year-old player from Taiwan won the Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship two weeks ago in Florida on the developmental tour.

Hannah Green (66) and So Yeon Ryu (67) tied for third at 8 under.

Lexi Thompson shot a 74 to tie for 34th at 1 over. A week ago at Olympic, she blew a five-stroke lead in the final round, playing the last seven holes in 5 over to finish a stroke out of a playoff that Yuka Saso won. Saso and Women’s Open playoff loser Nasa Hataoka skipped the event at Lake Merced.

Michelle Wie West closed with a 71 to tie for40th at even par after missing the weekend cuts in her first four events of the year.

