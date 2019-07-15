 Skip to main content

Golf Michael Gligic nails down PGA Tour membership for 2020

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Michael Gligic nails down PGA Tour membership for 2020

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Michael Gligic plays his tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Colorado Championship at TPC Colorado on July 11, 2019.

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Canada’s Michael Gligic has locked up the first PGA Tour card of his career.

The native of Burlington, Ont., secured PGA Tour membership for the 2020 season after tying for 10th on Sunday at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Colorado Championship.

Gligic is 13th on the points list for the PGA Tour’s main feeder circuit (formerly the web.com Tour). The top 25 players on the list at the end of the season secure PGA Tour cards, and it was determined after Sunday’s event that Gligic can’t be bumped out of that list.

Story continues below advertisement

Gligic, 29, won the Panama Championship earlier this season.

It will mark the fourth straight year a Canadian has earned a PGA Tour card through the Korn Ferry Tour.

Eight Canadians currently have full or partial status on the top tour.

Gligic has played in four PGA Tour events, with all the stars coming at the RBC Canadian Open. He didn’t make a cut in any of his attempts.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter