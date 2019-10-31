 Skip to main content

Golf

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Nelly Korda and Mi Jung Hur share first-round lead at Swinging Skirts in Taiwan

Taipei, Taiwan
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Nelly Korda of U.S. in action during the first round of the Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA Presented By CTBC at Miramar Golf Country Club on Oct. 31, 2019 in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

SUHAIMI ABDULLAH/Getty Images

Defending champion Nelly Korda and Mi Jung Hur each shot 6-under 66 to share the first-round lead at the Swinging Skirts on Thursday.

Korda, who earned her first U.S. LPGA Tour victory here last year, had three bogeys but made up for it with seven birdies and an eagle.

Despite strong gusts at Miramar Golf Country Club, 28 players managed to shoot under par.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was a tough one out there,” Korda said. “The wind was really strong.”

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., and Hamilton’s Alena Sharp each shot 1-under 71.

Minjee Lee of Australia, who was the runner-up a year ago, was a stroke off the pace after a 67.

Four more players were another stroke behind – Amy Olson, Caroline Masson, Angel Yin, Su Oh – and six others were three off the lead.

Korda’s eagle on the par-4, 15th made the difference.

“I’ve been so close and it’s lipped out a couple of times,” she said, explaining her 8-iron shot. “Finally, when it went in it felt really good.”

Hur could have a slight edge in the tournament. Her husband, Kevin Wang, is in the gallery. He doesn’t always get to see her play, although he’s seen her win tour events in Scotland and Indianapolis. Her parents were also in attendance.

Story continues below advertisement

When the South Korean was asked if her husband was a lucky charm, she replied: “Yes.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter