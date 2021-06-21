Nelly Korda wins in Michigan for second victory of the year

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Golf

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Nelly Korda wins in Michigan for second victory of the year

Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Nelly Korda became the first two-time winner on the LPGA Tour this season, closing with a five-under 67 on Sunday for a two-stroke victory in the Meijer LPGA Classic.

The Gainbridge LPGA winner in February, Korda finished at 25-under 263 to break the tournament record at Blythefield Country Club. She shot a career-best 62 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round.

“Actually, really enjoyed today,” Korda said. “Honestly, there has been times where on Sundays I really like haven’t enjoyed it, like the stress kind of ate me and I didn’t stay in the moment and enjoy playing golf on a Sunday in a final group.

Story continues below advertisement

“But today I really enjoyed it and it was actually a really good battle between Leona and I. She definitely kept me on my toes.”

The 22-year-old American, ranked No. 4 in the world, won her fifth tour title. She rebounded after missing the cut two weeks ago in the U.S. Women’s Open.

“If you told me at the U.S. Open that I was going to shoot 25 under I would be like, ‘Yeah, right.’” Korda said. “But I did a good bit of work back home. My dad was at every practice, a little boot camp with my dad.”

She won the Gainbridge LPGA in Florida in the second event of the year after sister Jessica took the season-opening tournament. Younger brother Sebastian won tennis’ Emilia-Romagna Open in Italy in May for his first ATP Tour victory.

Leona Maguire of Ireland was second after shooting a 66.

“I knew it was going to be a battle,” Maguire said. “I knew I had a lot of golf in front of me and she had a three-shot head start.”

Korda eagled the par-5 14th and had six birdies and three bogeys. She pushed her lead to two strokes with the eagle and increased it to three with a birdie on the par-3 15th. Maguire pulled within one on the par-4 16th when she made a birdie and Korda had a bogey. They both parred the par-4 17th and Korda birdied the par-5 18th.

Story continues below advertisement

“I made an eagle and then I made a pretty good birdie on that par 3,” Korda said. “Unfortunately, I three-putted the next hole, but that’s golf. You’re going to make mistakes.”

The major KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is next week at Atlanta Athletic Club.

“This week is going to be huge heading into a major,” Maguire said. “I knew I was playing some great golf. It’s a huge confidence boost for the rest of the season.”

In Gee Chun shot a 63 to tie for third with Brittany Altomare (64) at 21 under. Anna Nordqvist followed at 20 under after a 66.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies