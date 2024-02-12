Open this photo in gallery: Nick Taylor of Canada celebrates with the trophy after winning in a two-hole playoff during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on Feb. 11 in Scottsdale, Ariz.Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., made an 11-foot birdie putt to beat Charley Hoffman on the second hole of a playoff after birdieing three of the last four holes in regulation Sunday, capping another wild week at the Phoenix Open with his second memorable victory.

Taylor closed with a six-under 65 to reach 21-under 263, with the Canadian forcing the playoff with a nine-foot birdie putt on the par-four 18th.

Both players birdied the extra hole and hit the green on No. 18 a second time – Taylor from the right rough, Hoffman from the left fairway bunker. Hoffman left his birdie putt short and Taylor birdied the hole for the third time in less than an hour as the sun dipped below the horizon.

Taylor won his PGA Tour title to end a chaotic week of weather delays and the rare decision to close the gates – and, gulp, cut off liquor sales – when things started to get out of hand Saturday.

Taking advantage of the first pleasant day of the week in the desert, Hoffman moved into contention by finishing off a 64 on TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium in the morning to complete his weather-delayed third round.

Hoffman was four-under in a three-hole stretch on the back nine and had a three-shot lead when he finished.

Taylor wouldn’t let him grab the trophy just yet.

The 35-year-old had an emotional finish at the 2023 Canadian Open, making a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole to become the first Canadian in 69 years to win his national open.

Taylor shot a course-record 60 in the opening round in the desert for a five-shot lead that matched the largest after 18 holes on the PGA Tour since 1983.

Taylor finished off a third-round 68 in the morning, but stagnated after a birdie at No. 9. He came to life with consecutive birdies starting on No. 15 and finished with a flourish after just missing a birdie putt on No. 17.

Two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler surged into contention with five straight birdies to complete his third round, shooting 66 in the morning despite putting off the green into a bunker for a bogey on No. 18.

The world No. 1 briefly held the lead early in the final round before his putter went cold, ending his bid for the PGA Tour’s first three-peat in 13 years. Scheffler nearly aced the par-three stadium 16th hole, but was too far behind to catch Hoffman. He shot 66 to tie Sam Burns for third at 18 under.

Rikuya Hoshino of Japan captures Qatar Masters

DOHA, Qatar – Rikuya Hoshino of Japan captured his first European tour title by shooting four-under 68 to win the Qatar Masters by a stroke on Sunday. The 27-year-old Hoshino rolled in a par putt from five feet at the 18th hole and punched the air after holding off playing partner Ugo Coussard, who made birdie at the last to finish alone in second place. Hoshino transferred his success on the Japan Golf Tour, where he has won six times, with a victory on the European tour circuit. It was Hoshino’s 34th appearance on the tour and he has already had two runner-up finishes this season, at the Australian Open and the Australian PGA Championship.