 Skip to main content

Golf Patrick Reed delivers clutch putts to win FedEx Cup opener

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Patrick Reed delivers clutch putts to win FedEx Cup opener

Doug Ferguson
JERSEY CITY, N.J.
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Patrick Reed celebrates with the winner's trophy after the final round of The Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club on Aug. 11, 2019 in Jersey City, N.J.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Patrick Reed rallied from a two-shot deficit with three straight putts on the back nine at Liberty National that allowed him to win The Northern Trust and end 16 months without winning since his Masters title.

Reed closed with a 2-under 69 for a one-shot victory over Abraham Ancer. The victory moves him to No. 2 in the FedEx Cup, assuring he will be at the Tour Championship in two weeks for a shot at the $15 million prize.

Reed was two back when he hit pitching wedge perfectly off a ridge on the back on the par-3 14th green to set up a birdie. Jon Rahm began to fall back with bogeys, and Reed made two more big putts to seize control.

Story continues below advertisement

Ancer closed with a 69.

Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., was the top Canadian at 8 under after posting a final round of 2-under 69. Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., also shot 69 Sunday and finished at 4 under. Roger Sloan of Merritt. B.C., struggled Sunday with a final round of 74 to finish at 1 under, one stroke ahead of Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont. (73).

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter