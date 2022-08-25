Pauline Roussin places her ball on the 6th green during the first round of the CP Women's Open, in Ottawa, on Aug. 25.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

France’s Pauline Roussin and South Korea’s A Lim Kim are the clubhouse leaders in the first round of the CP Women’s Open.

They both shot 5-under 66 at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club in Thursday’s morning wave.

Maddie Szeryk of London, Ont., was tied for third a shot behind the leaders.

She was in a group with Americans Nelly Korda, Yealimi Noh, and Danielle Kang.

Amateur Lauren Zaretsky of Thornhill, Ont., had a hole-in-one to finish her round in a group tied for seventh.

World No. 5 Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., was scheduled to tee off in the early afternoon.