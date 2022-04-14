The top men’s golf tour in Canada is introducing a new sponsor and points format.

PGA Tour Canada, formerly known as the Mackenzie Tour, says Fortinet will now sponsor the circuit’s season-long points competition.

The Fortinet Cup will mirror the competitive structure of the points-based competitions on the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions and PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

Fortinet is offering a new $100,000 player bonus pool, with $25,000 to the winner of season-long points competition.

The winner will earn membership on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour, with the No. 1-ranked player at the end of the season eligible to play in every open Korn Ferry Tour tournament the following season.

An exemption into the 2023 RBC Canadian Open is also at stake for the Fortinet Cup winner.

Nos. 2-50 in the Fortinet Cup standings will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership.

Fortinet, based in Sunnyvale, Calif., offers broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions.