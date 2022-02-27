Phil Mickleson will no longer serve as host of the American Express tournament.David J. Phillip/The Associated Press

The PGA Tour’s American Express tournament, held in La Quinta, Calif., each year, has just announced that Phil Mickelson will no longer serve as host.

Seems the idea of having an event associated with a name that has suddenly become one of the most toxic in sports, let alone golf itself, isn’t the best way to attract sponsors. American Express is just the latest company to high-tail it in the opposite direction of the three-time Masters champion, following distressing comments he made recently about a potential new golf league.

Since then, Mickelson has lost millions as companies including Callaway, Workday, KPMG and Heineken/Amstel have cut ties. He’s likely lost more than a few friends on the PGA Tour as well. Although it should be noted that Mickelson has never been one of the more popular players in the locker-room, despite his successes, high profile and ebullient if quirky personality.

Even if you don’t follow golf you have likely heard a little about what this fuss is about.

In the background is an attempt by former PGA superstar Greg Norman to start a Saudi Golf League, which would guaranteed large sums of money (see tens of millions) to a limited number of the game’s biggest stars. Almost from its inception, the league has been greeted with suspicion and allegations that it’s really about “sportswashing” – using athletes, in this case golfers, to help launder the country’s heinous reputation.

Mickelson, who was approached by Norman’s LIV Golf Investments to sign on to the enterprise, made his thoughts on the endeavour known to golf writer Alan Shipnuck. “They’re scary … to get involved with,” said Mickelson, using an epithet. “We know they killed [Washington Post reporter and U.S. resident Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all this why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

He then went on to talk about how the PGA used strong-arm tactics on players and was manipulative, coercive and greedy.

Yes, greedy, this from someone who has made hundreds of millions thanks to the same tour.

This naturally caused a firestorm and prompted Mickelson, several days later, to issue an apology, one that largely focused on the regret he had for his harsh words about the Saudis and the reputational harm he may have inflicted on Norman’s company.

He announced he was stepping away from the game to make himself a better person.

Since then, his sponsors, realizing their bankable golf star had become horribly toxic, have been abandoning him in droves.

The story is likely not over. Norman has threatened legal action against the PGA Tour for telling its players that if they go and play in the SGL then they will not be welcome back on its tour. Most of the top players, including Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson, have said they aren’t going anywhere. Some players in the latter stages of their career have indicated they are interested.

So Norman could have enough players to get this thing off the ground but what would it be? A pre-Champions Tour? Guys in their 40s who were once big names but now are past their prime? How does Norman sell that and who would be buying it?

The SGL does seem to have served a purpose, however. There is no question the PGA considers the SGL a threat. It’s not a great surprise that the PGA has announced that purses, and the players’ share of them, are going up. If nothing else, the SGL will help McIlroy and his buddies make a lot more money because, of course, they need it. How do you expect any of these people to survive on US$10-million a year, which is what many of them expect to earn in prize money and golf-related endorsements – at minimum.

So the PGA Tour will survive.

So will Mickelson, but it’s less clear what this controversy has done, long-term, to his reputation and earning potential off the course. What the controversy laid bare was just how little time many players on the tour have for him. McIlroy didn’t hold back in characterizing Mickelson’s comments about the SGL as “naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant.”

Beyond his original comments that got him in trouble, Mickelson made matters worse with his apology, which attempted to cast himself as the victim. The fact that he tried to portray the Saudis as “visionaries” who “passionately love golf,” had many people reaching for their air-sickness bags.

It’s unknown how long Mickelson, 51, plans to stay away from competitive golf, or where he will focus his attention when he does return. The Champions Tour seems to be where he belongs at this point in his career.

No matter where he ends up, he’s going to have a hard time looking players in the eyes. They now know a side of the six-time major champion that they didn’t previously realize existed – and it’s not a particularly flattering look, either.