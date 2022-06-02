Fans at next week's RBC Canadian Open will have the opportunity to drink and dine 100 feet above the golf course.The Canadian Press

Seats and a table will be suspended above St. George’s Golf and Country Club so spectators can take in the first and 18th holes of the PGA Tour event with a bird’s-eye view. The dining experience is sponsored by theScore Bet, the official gaming partner of the Canadian Open.

“We thought ‘O.K., how can we show up the Canadian Open in a way that actually adds value and creates an experience that enhances the bettor and the fan’s experience?”’ said Aubrey Levy, senior vice-president of content and marketing for theScore Bet. “Somehow we landed on this idea of ‘what what would be a better viewing experience?”’

Levy said that theScore Bet will also sponsor a unique fan experience at the CP Women’s Open at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club in late August. He said the two national golf championships are the highlights of Canada’s summer sports calendar.

“This is the premier golf event, right?” said Levy. “So when we were thinking of where we want to show up and who we want to show up with, combined with the fact that Golf Canada has been an amazing partner, it was a pretty easy no brainer for us to want to get involved.”

Diners will be strapped into their seat as the structure is lifted into the air by a crane every 30 minutes. Additional time will be allotted for embarking and disembarking, with food and beverage included in the experience.

The men’s national golf championship will be held June 6-12 and have several entertainment features including a hockey-themed hole with boards around the tee box and concerts featuring rapper Flo Rida and pop group Maroon 5.