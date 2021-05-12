Rebecca Lee-Bentham to head to U.S. Women’s Open

Rebecca Lee-Bentham of Toronto has qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open, bringing to four the number of Canadian entrants in the biggest event in women’s golf. Lee-Bentham, 29, earned one of the three berths available at a qualifying tournament in Corinth, Tex. The former LPGA Tour player, who is making a comeback in tour golf after retiring about five years ago, will join compatriots Brooke Henderson, amateur Noémie Paré and Megan Osland in the field at San Francisco’s The Olympic Club in early June.
