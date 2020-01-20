 Skip to main content

Golf

Richard T. Lee joins Canadians Corey Conners and Adam Hadwin in British Open field

SINGAPORE
The Canadian Press
Richard T. Lee hits a shot during round three of the Singapore Open on Jan. 18, 2020.

ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Toronto’s Richard T. Lee is the third Canadian to qualify for this year’s British Open, one of golf’s most prestigious events.

Lee qualified after shooting a 1-over 71 on Sunday to finish in fifth place at the SMBC Singapore Open. The 29-year old finished at 12-under 272 at Serapong Golf Course.

The Singapore Open — a US$1-million tournament that is co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Japan Tour — is included as part of the Open Qualifying Series.

This will be Lee’s second major golf championship, having previously played the U.S. Open in 2007.

American Matt Kuchar won the Singapore Open at 18 under, while Justin Rose was second at 15 under. Both had already qualified for the British Open.

Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., previously qualified for the British Open as a top 30 qualifier for the 2019 PGA Tour Championship.

Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., earned his spot as a member of the International Team at the 2019 Presidents Cup.

The 149th playing of the British Open will be held July 12-19 at Royal St. Georges in England.

