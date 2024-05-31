Skip to main content
Robert MacIntyre takes second-round clubhouse lead at RBC Canadian Open
Hamilton
The Canadian Press

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre had a 4-under 66 to take the clubhouse lead in the second round of the RBC Canadian Open.

He’s at 10-under overall to sit three shots clear of the pack with the afternoon wave starting to play.

First-round leader David Skinns of England had a 1-over 71 round to drop back into a tie for second at 7 under.

Mackenzie Hughes of nearby Dundas, Ont., fired a 6-under 64 to rocket 30 spots up the leaderboard into a tie with Skinns and others.

The projected cutline is at even-par 70.

Canadian rock band Our Lady Peace will be performing on the grounds at Hamilton Golf and Country Club after the second round is complete.

