Scottie Scheffler of the United States gives a thumbs up at the trophy ceremony during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on Feb. 12 in Scottsdale, Ariz.Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler successfully defended his WM Phoenix Open title Sunday at TPC Scottsdale to regain the No. 1 spot in the world.

Scheffler closed with a six-under 65 to beat Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., by two strokes on the Stadium Course. The 26-year-old Texan took the No. 1 ranking from Rory McIlroy with his fifth PGA Tour victory.

Last year, Scheffler beat Patrick Cantlay in a playoff for his first tour title. Scheffler added victories in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the WGC-Match Play and the Masters and was the PGA Tour’s player of the year.

Scheffler made a 22-foot eagle putt on the par-five 13th to break a tie with Taylor, then took a two-shot lead on the par-three 16th when he rolled in a 15-footer for par after hitting his tee shot far left on the stadium hole.

Scheffler birdied the par-four 17th with a five-foot putt and closed with a par to finish at 19-under 265. He earned US$3.6-million from the US$20-million purse in the second of the PGA Tour’s new designated events, created to bring the top players together more often.

Taylor earned US$2.18-million for finishing runner-up at the lucrative event, which easily his largest single-tournament payday. He entered the weekend with total earnings of US$9.1-million for his career that includes two PGA titles.

Taylor also finished with a 65. Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford shot a final-round 71 to finish in a tie for 10th at 10 under, Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., finished in a tie for 50th and Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., finished in a tie for 57th.

Jon Rahm, the former Arizona State star who opened the year with consecutive victories in Hawaii and the California desert, was third at 14 under after a 68.