Golf

Second round of PGA’s first tournament in Japan to be closed to spectators

Jim Armstrong
Inzai City, Japan
The Associated Press
Heavy rain hits the 18th green at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on Oct. 25, 2019 in Inzai, Japan.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Organizers of the PGA Tour’s first tournament in Japan have taken the unusual step of closing the course to spectators for Saturday’s second round and extending the tournament until Monday because of torrential rainfall and flooding in the area.

Rain washed out the second round of the Zozo Championship on Friday. Organizers originally rescheduled the second round for Saturday with tee times running from 6:30-8:30 a.m.

Torrential rain caused flooding and mudslides Friday in towns east of Tokyo, leaving one dead and two missing and expanding damage in areas still recovering from recent typhoons.

More than six inches of rain was recorded at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on Friday.

“Due to safety concerns, PGA Tour officials have announced the course will unfortunately be closed to all spectators and ticket holders on Saturday as the well-being of our fans is paramount,” the PGA Tour said in a statement.

The second round is now scheduled to run between 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

PGA Tour officials have determined the event will conclude on Monday in order to complete 72 holes. As of now, Sunday’s play will be open to spectators who hold Sunday tickets.

Tiger Woods was tied with Gary Woodland after both players shot 64 in the opening round on Thursday.

Woods is making his first start in his 23rd season on the PGA Tour, needing one victory to reach 82 wins and tie the career record held by Sam Snead.

The Zozo tournament is part of three tournaments that make up the PGA Tour’s Asia Swing, including the CJ Cup in South Korea won last week by Justin Thomas and the HSBC Champions in Shanghai next week.

