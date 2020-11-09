 Skip to main content
Golf

Sergio Garcia withdraws from Masters after testing positive for COVID-19

Doug Ferguson
AUGUSTA, Ga.
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Sergio Garcia plays a shot from the third tee during the second round of the Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on Nov. 6, 2020, in Houston.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Sergio Garcia pulled out of the Masters on Monday after informing Augusta National he tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the second player to withdraw following a positive test.

Garcia won his only major at the Masters three years ago in his 19th appearance, the most of any player before winning a green jacket.

Joaquin Niemann of Chile previously announced over the weekend he tested positive and withdrew.

Garcia played last week in the Houston Open, which sold 2,000 tickets each day. It was the first domestic PGA Tour event that allowed limited spectators on the course. Garcia missed the cut.

He brings to 15 the number of PGA Tour players who have tested positive since golf returned in June from the COVID-19 pandemic-caused shutdown. That includes Dustin Johnson, the world’s No. 1 player, who sat out two events last month.

The Masters field was reduced to 94 players.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Follow related topics

Report an error
