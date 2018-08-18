Snedeker on top after third round suspended at Wyndham

Brandt Snedeker will carry a three-shot lead into the final day of the Wyndham Championship, but he’ll have plenty of work left to do Sunday.

Snedeker shot 2-under par for seven holes in a storm-interrupted third round Saturday at Sedgefield Country Club.

Play was halted, so 30 golfers must complete the third round before the fourth rounds begins Sunday.

There was a delay of almost 3 1/2 hours before the announcement came that there would be no more shots Saturday. There could be more schedule adjustments with storms in the forecast for Sunday, when the third round is set to resume at 8 a.m. ET.

Brian Gay is second at 13 under, shooting 6 under for 12 holes Saturday.

Gay made one of the biggest moves, while others stayed in contention.

Trey Mullinax also saw a big jump, reaching 12 under by going 4 under through 12 holes on the round.

D.A. Points, Keith Mitchell and C.T. Pan of Taiwan are also at 12 under with incomplete rounds.

Points, who was in the final pairing with Snedeker, was even par for the day through six holes as he had yet to finish the seventh hole. Points must win the tournament in order to advance to next week’s FedEx Cup playoffs.

Past champions Ryan Moore and Spain’s Sergio Garcia are among a group at 11 under and still have work to do in the third round. Ryan Armour and Michael Thompson are the others, with Thompson the only one to finish his round.

Snedeker is trying for what would nearly be a wire-to-wire victory. He began play Thursday morning, shooting a course-record 59. Though he dropped from the top spot briefly Friday, he has seemed to be in control most of the way.

Snedeker had birdied the second and fifth holes in his third round.

Snedeker, a former Vanderbilt golfer, won this tournament in 2007 as a rookie, but that was the last year it was contested at Forest Oaks Country Club.

The best completed round of the day was the 7 under turned in by Thompson. That pushed him to 11 under for the tournament. He posted an eagle on the par-5 15th hole as part of his 30 on the back side.

Defending champion Henrik Stenson of Sweden was at 1 over for the round through 14 holes, slipping out of contention at 6 under for the tournament.

Play was halted at 3:27 p.m. ET, with thundering rumbling in the distance.

PGA Tour officials announced that play would resume at 5:15 p.m., but after players warmed up another storm approached and the delay was extended.