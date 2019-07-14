 Skip to main content

Golf South Korea’s Kim wins Marathon Classic

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

South Korea’s Kim wins Marathon Classic

SYLVANIA, Ohio
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Sei Young Kim holds the trophy after winning the Marathon LPGA Classic tournament on July 14, 2019, at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

Rebecca Benson/The Associated Press

Sei Young Kim won the Marathon Classic on Sunday for her second LPGA Tour victory of the season, making five straight birdies in a midround burst and shooting a 6-under 65 for a two-stroke victory over Lexi Thompson.

Kim began the birdie run on No. 7 and finished at a tournament-record 22-under 262 at Highland Meadows Golf Club. The 26-year-old South Korean player has nine tour titles, also winning the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship in May in California.

“I really wanted another win, especially this week, because the last two weeks I play really bad,” Ki said.

Story continues below advertisement

Thompson, a stroke behind Kim entering the day, closed birdie-eagle for a 66.

“She played some amazing golf,” Thompson said. “I didn’t have my best ball-striking day, but 5 under, finished well. She played amazing. It’s very well deserved.”

Six shots ahead of Thompson after the birdie run, Kim played the final seven holes in even par, offsetting a birdie on 15 with a bogey on 1. Kim broke the event mark of 263 set by In-Kyung Kim in 2017.

She’s focused on winning her first major title, with The Evian Championship and Women’s British Open coming up.

“I haven’t had a win the major tournament yet,” Kim said. “I think I try too much when I play the major tournament. I just play the same as regular tournament, even major. … Just let it go. Let it happen.”

Stacy Lewis was third at 16 under after a 66. She was born in nearby Toledo.

“It was a lot of fun,” Lewis said. “More putts have gone in this week than in the years past. It was nice to give my family something to cheer for.”

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. Women’s Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 had a 69 to finish fourth at 14 under.

Jennifer Kupcho tied for fifth at 11 under after a 71, playing alongside Lewis.

“Getting to play with Stacy – and Lexi yesterday – seeing how their ball-striking is and how good their iron game is, definitely something to work on and definitely can learn and did learn from their games,” Kupcho said.

The former Wake Forest star won the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April.

Linnea Strom (65), Tiffany Joh (67), Caroline Masson (68) and Pavarisa Yoktuan (69) also were 11 under.

Kupcho earned a spot in the Women’s British Open along with Joh, Strom, Yoktuan and Mariajo Uribe.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter