Torrey Pines bit back on Friday, but Germany’s Stephan Jaeger maintained a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego.

The golfers who made the tournament cut are playing the third and fourth rounds at Torrey Pines’ famed South Course. Jaeger posted a 1-over 73 to slip to 11 under, but he still found himself on top after a shakeup on the par-5 18th hole.

Thomas Detry of Belgium was alone in the lead at 11 under when his third shot at the 543-yard hole landed in the greenside water hazard. After a penalty stroke, he only managed a double-bogey 7 and fell to 9 under.

Jaeger, who had six bogeys and four birdies to that point in his round, stuck his third shot on the same hole inside 6 feet of the pin and converted the ensuing birdie to move up.

He is one shot clear of France’s Matthieu Pavon (72 Friday) and Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard (73). Detry also signed for a 73 and is alone in fourth.

Three strokes off the pace at 8 under are Trace Crowe (69), Jake Knapp (70), Taylor Montgomery (70), Joe Highsmith (71) and Canada’s Taylor Pendrith (69).