Sung Hyun Park takes 1-shot lead over Monday qualifier on LPGA Tour

Oneida, Wisconsin
The Associated Press
Kristen Gillman hits the ball during the second round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic golf tournament Friday, July 5, 2019, in Oneida, Wis.

Sung Hyun Park twice ran off four straight birdies Friday on her way to a 10-under 62 and a one-shot lead over Monday qualifier Yealimi Noh in the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.

Park, coming off a victory in Arkansas that returned her to No. 1 in the world, was at 17-under 127 to set the tournament record.

Noh, who chose to turn pro instead of going to UCLA, has made one bogey in 36 holes and finished off her round with a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 ninth for a 65.

Ariya Jutanugarn had a 64 and was two shots behind.

Noh played in the last group with Presley Cornelius, the 20-year-old amateur and Oneida Tribal member playing on a sponsor exemption. After opening with a 96, Cornelius shot 105 in the second round.

