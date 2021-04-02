 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Golf

Register
AdChoices

The 85th Masters tournament at a glance

Augusta, Ga.
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Dates: April 8-11.

Site: Augusta National Golf Club.

Length: 7,475 yards.

Story continues below advertisement

Par: 36-36—72.

Purse: To be determined (US$11.5-million in 2020).

Field: 89 players (three amateurs).

Cut: Top 50 and ties.

Defending champion: Dustin Johnson.

Last year: In the first autumn Masters because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson set the scoring record at 20-under 268 for a five-shot victory over Sungjae Im and Cameron Smith. So thorough was this victory that no one had a lower score than Johnson in three of his four rounds, including his 68 on Sunday. This truly was a Masters unlike any other. Along with being held in November, no tickets were sold, the Par 3 Contest was cancelled and all four rounds featured a two-tee start because of limited daylight.

Tiger tales: Tiger Woods will not be playing the Masters as he recovers from a serious leg injury in a single-car crash in Los Angeles. This will be the fourth time in the past eight years Woods is not playing the Masters because of injury.

Story continues below advertisement

The roars: After not having spectators in November, the Masters sold a limited number of badges for this year. The club did not release how many.

Grand Slam, Act VII: Rory McIlroy tries for the seventh time to win the Masters and complete the career Grand Slam.

The odds: Johnson is the favourite at 8 to 1 (Westgate Superbook), followed at 12 to 1 for Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas. Jordan Spieth was at 14 to 1.

Key statistic: Only two players have shot 63 at the Masters, the fewest of the four majors.

Noteworthy: Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979 was the last Masters champion to win in his first appearance. Carlos Ortiz, Robert MacIntyre and Will Zalatoris are the only professionals making their Masters debuts.

Quoteworthy: “It wouldn’t bother me if I only had it for a day.” -- Johnson on whether he feels shortchanged keeping the green jacket for only five months.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies