Three more Canadians join Brooke Henderson in U.S. Women's Open field

Three more Canadians join Brooke Henderson in U.S. Women’s Open field

The Canadian Press
Brooke Henderson is Canada's top-ranked golfer.

At least four Canadian golfers will play in the U.S. Women’s Open, the next LPGA Tour major.

Celeste Dao of Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot, Que., and Megan Osland of Kelowna, B.C., won qualifiers on Monday to earn spots in the tournament in Charleston, S.C., from May 30 through June 2.

They’ll join Naomi Ko of Victoria, who qualified on April 25, and Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., Canada’s top-ranked golfer.

Dao, 18, is off to the U.S. Women’s Open for the second year in a row after winning her 36-hole event in Norton, Mass.

Osland, 25, birdied three of her final five holes to win in Bradenton, Fla.

Alena Sharp of Hamilton, second among Canadians on the LPGA Tour money list this year, is scheduled to play in a qualifier on Thursday in Kingwood, Tex.

