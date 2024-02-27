Accomplished amateur and professional player Lisa Meldrum has been selected to the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame.

The 41-year-old from Montreal will be inducted into the player category in a ceremony on May 28.

She will become the Hall of Fame’s 86th member.

Meldrum, a Class A member of the PGA of Canada, got her start in golf as a 10-year-old at The Royal Montreal Golf Club, where she now works as its head teaching professional.

Her induction will be part of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.