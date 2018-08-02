Tiger Woods barely keeps pace at Firestone

Tiger Woods returned to Firestone and had his lowest opening round of the year at the Bridgestone Invitational.
It was barely enough to keep pace.
Conditions were so soft and vulnerable Thursday that Kyle Stanley opened with a 7-under 63 among the early starters, and even that might not be enough to stay in the lead by the end of the first round. Only nine players from the 36 who teed off early were over par.
Woods made bogey from a fairway bunker on his final hole for a 66. He made five birdies, including a 50-foot putt from just short of the 18th green as he was making the turn. Woods is an eight-time winner at Firestone, which is hosting this World Golf Championship for the last time.
