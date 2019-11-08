 Skip to main content

U.S. captain Tiger Woods picks himself for Presidents Cup

The Associated Press
Tiger Woods will become the first playing captain in the Presidents Cup since Hale Irwin in the inaugural edition 25 years ago.

U.S. captain Tiger Woods used one of his four wild-card selections on himself Thursday and will become the first playing captain in the Presidents Cup since Hale Irwin in the inaugural edition 25 years ago.

The decision was hardly a surprise.

Woods is the Masters champion and two weeks ago tied the PGA Tour record with his 82nd career victory at the Zozo Championship in Japan. He is No. 6 in the world ranking.

He also took Tony Finau, U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and Patrick Reed.

On Wednesday, Canada’s Adam Hadwin was chosen for the international team. Hadwin, from Abbotsford, B.C., is ranked 44th in the world, 11th on the FedExCup rankings. It will be Hadwin’s second Presidents Cup appearance.

The Presidents Cup is Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne. Ernie Els filled out his International team on Wednesday and has six newcomers.

