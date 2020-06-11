 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Golf

Register
AdChoices

With a swing and silence, PGA Tour gets back to business

Doug Ferguson
FORT WORTH, Texas
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Brian Harman plays a shot from the first tee, as Bill Haas and Ryan Palmer watch in the background during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club on June 11, 2020.

Raymond Carlin III/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

With one swing met with silence, the PGA Tour got back to business Thursday at Colonial.

Ryan Palmer was selected to hit the opening tee shot at the Charles Schwab Challenge as a Colonial member who raised money for COVID-19 pandemic relief through his “Pros For A Purpose” campaign.

So quiet was the golf course without any spectators allowed that the starter introducing Palmer on the first tee could barely be heard from 40 feet away because of the hum of a nearby generator.

Story continues below advertisement

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan watched from the starter’s booth – a rarity for him to be on the first tee of any opening round – and gave Palmer, Brian Harman and Bill Haas a thumbs-up as they walked off the tee.

Players were back to wearing pants. Caddies wore bibs with two names – the player and a health care worker. Every shot counted. That was the only semblance of normalcy.

The starter on the 10th tee, wearing a mask, introduced a player and there was no noise until his club made contact.

The last PGA Tour event was March 12 at The Players Championship for the opening round. Fans were allowed that day, though it was a small crowd given the day of the week. The tour first announced there’d be no fans the rest of the week, and by the end of the day cancelled the tournament and eventually 10 more.

There were 90 days between official shots.

Players, caddies and essential personnel were tested for the coronavirus upon arrival – 487 tests, all negative – and everyone has their temperature checked before getting into the parking lot each day, along with filling out a health questionnaire.

Players had the option of a designated hotel – some chose private housing, while Russell Knox drove his tour bus from Florida – and were encouraged to avoid contact outside the course. That was not monitored, as the players are independent contractors.

Story continues below advertisement

Players also were told they should handle their own clubs, and caddies should wipe down flagsticks after handling them. That, too, was largely ignored in practice rounds. Rory McIlroy asked TV viewers for patience because “it’s easy to fall back into old habits.”

Monahan, asked Thursday morning what would constitute a successful tournament, said, “Getting to next week.”

He said in a news conference Wednesday that the tour has passed big hurdles to get back to play.

“But now we get inside the field of play,” he said. “Now you think about all the things that we’re asking our players and caddies and everybody that’s here in this small bubble to do, we need to execute on that.”

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies