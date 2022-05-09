Cameron Smith hits a shot during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, at TPC Louisiana, in Avondale, La., on April 23.The Associated Press

World No. 4 Cameron Smith is the latest player to be named to the RBC Canadian Open field.

Smith joins defending champion and world No. 7 Rory McIlroy, world No. 1 and reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and world No. 11 Dustin Johnson.

A full Canadian contingent will also compete at the national men’s golf championship.

World No. 32 Corey Conners as well as past PGA Tour winners Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor will be in the field.

Fellow Canadian PGA Tour players Taylor Pendrith, Adam Svensson, Michael Gligic and Roger Sloan are also set to compete.

Aaron Cockerill of Stony Mountain, Man., currently ranked No. 32 on the DP World Tour, has been given a tournament exemption to compete in the event.

The Canadian Open is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be held at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto on June 6-12.